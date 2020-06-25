Melda J. Lacy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melda J. (Baird) Lacy 1941- 2020 Melda Lacy passed away suddenly on June 21 2020. She was born in Tulsa OK and moved to Cheyenne in 1960 where she met and married her Husband of 58 years. She is survived by her brother Benny Baird of Tulsa, her Husband John A. Lacy, her 2 son's David Lacy (Julie) and "L.J" Lacy. Her daughter Sherry Nickles, grandson Zane Lacy and 4 granddaughters Kalynn Price, Courtney McMahn, Amanda Posey and Madison Lacy. The family will gather at the Lacy's home in remembrance and celebrate her life on Thursday June 25th between 3-6 PM. Friends are always welcome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved