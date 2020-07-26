Michael Schulte 1956- 2020 Michael Schulte passed away peacefully after a 46 day battle with ARDS in ICU at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming, before moving to the University of Wyoming to earn his degree in ... you guessed it... geology. His love of rocks continued to play an important part in his career. Mike was a field geologist before he became a project geologist at the Wyoming Department of Transportation. After his retirement he focused on something to do with... you guessed it again ...rocks. He started two of his own businesses: Wyoming Jade Putters and Picture It in Stone.
Mike was a man with a huge heart who always had a smile on his face and loved a good laugh. He was a big kid who loved dogs, toys, adventure, and challenges: golf, riding his motorcycle, and camping. He even got his pilot's license and another airplane or two. Mike's other obsession was classic cars. He was a member of two local car clubs.
He is survived by his wife Janice Riedel; brothers, Roger (Monica), Greg (Poli), Ralph (Sharon); and sister, Susan (Bob), 3 nieces and 4 nephews.
There will be no service, only a grave side gathering for family members in the Schulte cemetery plot in Casper, Wyoming. Friends of Mike know that he would want a party so there will be a celebration of life in his honor at a later date to share their stories and a toast here in Cheyenne.
Condolences may be posted at bustardcares.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, or to the local blood bank.