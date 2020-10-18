1/1
Michael Wayne Vertner
1949 - 2020
Michael Wayne Vertner 1949- 2020 Michael Wayne Vertner (Bandido M&M Retired), 71, of Bloomfield, New Mexico passed away on October 6, 2020. He was a most loved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Friend. Michael was a truck driver by trade and a biker by choice. He loved his family and lived his life at the speed of his bike. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Ride free on our love!!

Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington. 404 W Arrington Street, Farmington, New Mexico. A memorial service will be held at a later time due to COVID restrictions.

Condolences may be made to the remembramce Facebook page: In Remembrance of M&M. Donations may be made to the family by following the link below: Venmo.com/Carol-Vertner.

Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cope Memorial Chapel
404 West Arrington Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 327-5142
