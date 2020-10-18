1/1
Mickie L. Golding
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mickie L. Golding 1958- 2020 Mickie L. Golding. 62 of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center.

Mickie was born September 25, 1958 in Casper, Wyoming, a daughter of the late Duane A. and Shirley A. (Hunter) Cornella.

Mickie's many interests included embroidery and making crafts. She was an avid cat lover, especially her most recent pet, Kasey. She will be remembered as a loving grandmother to her granddaughter, RaeLee.

Mickie is survived by daughter, Sarah Golding (Chase Andersen) of Cheyenne; sister, Cheryl Johnson of Casper; and granddaughter, RaeLee.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rick Golding; and siblings, Craig Rodgers, Tina Jessen and Jerry Cornella.

A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. An interment service will follow at Beth El Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Schrader Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Interment
Beth El Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved