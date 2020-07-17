Nancy Gardner Whalen 1930- 2020 Nancy Gardner Whalen, fondly known as "Grandma Nan" and "Granny", passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020. She was born in Buffalo, NY, beloved daughter of Harry and May Ottaway Gardner. A graduate of Highland Park High School in IL, she went on to get her bachelor's degree in Education at the University of Vermont. She taught public school in Long Island, and for the US Navy in Newfoundland and Spain. Soon enough though, an ad caught her eye for "The Daddy of 'em All! The biggest outdoor rodeo in the world!" and just like that, she had an itch for another adventure.
She had always heard wonderful Wyoming stories from her Dad, who as a young man had traveled through and taught near Meeteetse, so she jumped at the chance to teach in Wyoming herself. Little did she know she would soon meet Joe Whalen at The Mayflower Bar. They married in 1964. In the next six years, they were blessed with four children - Laura, Beth, Mike, and Helen. Nancy was a wonderful mother. She always taught us kids the importance of giving to those less fortunate; no matter how little you have, there is always someone with less. She read to us every night and sang songs to us too. In turn, each of us have done the same with her grandchildren...and when her great grandchildren arrive someday, that wonderful tradition she instilled in her kids will continue to the next generation and beyond. Her greatest joys in life were undoubtedly her grandchildren. She beamed whenever one of them came into view, was so proud of each and every accomplishment (big and small) and loved them beyond measure. What a gift to be loved so fully and unconditionally.
The family spent summer vacations in Nan's favorite place since she was a little girl - Blue Mountain Lake, in the Adirondack Mountains of New York. Her love of this place was infectious, and she made lifelong friends there. Each year many happy memories were made, and she always so enjoyed seeing her sister Helen and her family.
Nancy was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church; her membership there meant so much to her. In recent years, she absolutely loved attending her bible study led by Jim Dolby. She called it her fun social hour, and she was always so grateful for her friends there. She also had a lifelong connection to the Church of the Transfiguration in Blue Mountain Lake, NY, where her grandfather was a minister and her mother played the harp during service.
None of us are quite sure what we will do without her. She has always been such an integral part of our lives. We are eternally grateful she was our wife, our mother, our Grandma Nan, our sister, our friend. We are thinking of her fondly now, in the arms of her long-missed Mother and Father. She is survived by her loving husband Joe, her four children Laura (Mike Steege, grandson Michael) of Cheyenne, Beth (grandsons Joey, Cooper, and granddaughter Tessa May) of Yarmouth, ME, Mike (Shannon, grandsons Hayden and Finn) of Chandler, AZ, Helen (Ned, grandson Owen) of Woolwich, ME, her sister Helen and nephew Rich Powers of NY, her nephew Thomas Powers of CO, Mary Beth Whalen of CA, Ann and Don Rhodes of Cheyenne, Jeanne and Oscar Williams of AZ, Patty and Newt Holland of WA, and Jim and Mary Whalen of Cheyenne, along with many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be announced when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter or to the Blue Mountain Lake Church of the Transfiguration (www.transfigurationbluemountain.org
) or to St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Cheyenne.
"You may have tangible wealth untold; caskets of jewels and coffins of gold. Richer than I you can never be - I had a Mother who read to me" - "Richer Than Gold" - Strickland Gillian