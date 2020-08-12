Naomi Mae White 1940- 2020 Naomi Mae "Kim" White, 79, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away August 4, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Naomi was born in California on November 17, 1940. She married David White on December 24, 1958. They lived in many states until making Cheyenne home. She was a mother, a homemaker and a member of the Jehovah Witnesses.
Naomi in survived by three children, Wes (Carole) White, Kevin (Kathy) Whiteand Terri (William) Warner; eight grandchildren, Michael, Jacqueline, Stephanie, Stacie, Andrew, Tyler, Trevor and Ryan; eleven great-grandchildren; a sister; and a brother.
Naomi is preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents; and a sister.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Our hope is she has found peace.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Cheyenne Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses via online.
Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com
.