1/1
Nathan P. Brock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nathan P. Brock 1975- 2020 Nathan P. Brock, 44, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Nathan was born December 11, 1975 in Salt Lake City, Utah, a son of Stephen and Irene (Zitting) Brock, Sr.

Nathan served honorably in the United States Army and the Utah Army Reserves. He joined a long line of family members who worked for the railroad when he served as a conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad. His many interests included tinkering with vehicles and electronics, taking long drives in the mountains and spending time with his family at home. He will be remembered as a loving husband, son, father and papaw.

Nathan is survived by his loving wife, Hollie Brock; children, Schyler Whitt, Alexander Brock, Jordyn Brock, Huntier Brock and Avery Stracener; parents, Stephan and Irene Brock, Sr.; brother, Stephan Brock, Jr.; and grandchildren, Raylee Stracener and Kohen Whitt.

He is preceded in death by a step-daughter, Taylor Blakemore.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted Friday, October 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved