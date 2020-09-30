Nathan P. Brock 1975- 2020 Nathan P. Brock, 44, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.Nathan was born December 11, 1975 in Salt Lake City, Utah, a son of Stephen and Irene (Zitting) Brock, Sr.Nathan served honorably in the United States Army and the Utah Army Reserves. He joined a long line of family members who worked for the railroad when he served as a conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad. His many interests included tinkering with vehicles and electronics, taking long drives in the mountains and spending time with his family at home. He will be remembered as a loving husband, son, father and papaw.Nathan is survived by his loving wife, Hollie Brock; children, Schyler Whitt, Alexander Brock, Jordyn Brock, Huntier Brock and Avery Stracener; parents, Stephan and Irene Brock, Sr.; brother, Stephan Brock, Jr.; and grandchildren, Raylee Stracener and Kohen Whitt.He is preceded in death by a step-daughter, Taylor Blakemore.Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted Friday, October 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.