Nelson O. Lindley Jr. 1940- 2020 Nelson O. Lindley, Jr. died in a tragic automobile accident November 13, 2020 in Fort Collins, Co. He was born July 6, 1940 in Shawnee, OK to Inez and Nelson Lindley, Sr. He was 80 years old. He served as Sergeant in the Army in Okinawa and spent his working life in the automobile industry. He was preceded in death by his four children, sons Matt and Jarrod, daughter Audrey and infant son, Nelson, III. He is survived by sisters, Mary Rizzuto (Dan), Donna Howell and brother, John and numerous nephews and nieces. Sisters, Dorothy, Betty, Sylvia and Nancy and brothers Harry and Edward preceded him in death. Private burial is in Olivet Cemetery.