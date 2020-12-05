1/1
Nelson O. Lindley Jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nelson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelson O. Lindley Jr. 1940- 2020 Nelson O. Lindley, Jr. died in a tragic automobile accident November 13, 2020 in Fort Collins, Co. He was born July 6, 1940 in Shawnee, OK to Inez and Nelson Lindley, Sr. He was 80 years old. He served as Sergeant in the Army in Okinawa and spent his working life in the automobile industry. He was preceded in death by his four children, sons Matt and Jarrod, daughter Audrey and infant son, Nelson, III. He is survived by sisters, Mary Rizzuto (Dan), Donna Howell and brother, John and numerous nephews and nieces. Sisters, Dorothy, Betty, Sylvia and Nancy and brothers Harry and Edward preceded him in death. Private burial is in Olivet Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved