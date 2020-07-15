Norma Jean Smith 1939- 2020 Norma Jean "Jeanie" Smith, 81, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Thursday evening, July 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Jeanie was born February 10, 1939 in Lucasville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Willie G. and Rosa V. (Austin) Collier.
Jeanie was graduated from Bloom High School in South Webster, Ohio in 1958. She was later graduated from Ohio Business Academy and in 1984, she was graduated from Ohio University. She worked for Scioto County Children's Services as a social/case worker, and she also worked for Greenbrier Convalescence Center. Her many interests included serving as a member of Scioto County Erie Canal Society and as a judge for Scioto County Elections. She also enjoyed playing the piano for the Grace United Methodist Church in South Webster and she loved photography.
Jeanie is survived by her son, James (Tiffany) Smith of Cheyenne; three grandchildren, Derek (Ashley) Smith of Casper, WY, Jerry (Liz) Smith of Cheyenne, and Shayla (Kieran) Sherod of Honolulu, HI; nine great-grandchildren, Pasleigh, Addyson, Jace, Ryker, Saylor, Areyleigh, Owen, Edynn, and one on the way; a sister, Shelby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, William and Floyd; and sister, Alva.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, July 18th at 10:30 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with interment to follow in Mountain View Memorial Park.
Donation's in Jeanie's memory may be made to the CRMC Cancer Center, Davis Hospice Center or First Free Will Baptist Church.
