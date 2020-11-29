1/1
Orville D. Black
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orville's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orville D. Black 1931- 2020 Orville D. "Patch" Black, 89, passed away Nov. 18, 2020 in Mesa, AZ. He was born to Anna and Otto Black of Wayne, NE in 1931 and attended school in Carroll, NE. He served in the Navy from 1950-1955,spending 2 years in Korea. He retired as the owner/operator of B.J.'s Up-Pump-It in Evans, CO. to Mesa, AZ in 2003.

He is survived by three girls, Cindy Pearce and Jody Hammond of Tampa, FL, Charmin Hayes of Rockledge, FL, a brother, Frank Black of Sioux Falls, SD, a great grandson, Anthony Smith of Cheyenne, WY. and four grandchildren, Matthew Black, Miranda Hammond, and Zachary and Jessica Hayes. He was preceded in death by a fourth daughter, Kelly Black, a grandson, Paul Smith and three sisters, Irene Ploog, Dorothy Fleshman and Margaret Belter as well as his parents.

Services are pending but will be held in Mesa, AZ upon cremation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved