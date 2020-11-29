Orville D. Black 1931- 2020 Orville D. "Patch" Black, 89, passed away Nov. 18, 2020 in Mesa, AZ. He was born to Anna and Otto Black of Wayne, NE in 1931 and attended school in Carroll, NE. He served in the Navy from 1950-1955,spending 2 years in Korea. He retired as the owner/operator of B.J.'s Up-Pump-It in Evans, CO. to Mesa, AZ in 2003.



He is survived by three girls, Cindy Pearce and Jody Hammond of Tampa, FL, Charmin Hayes of Rockledge, FL, a brother, Frank Black of Sioux Falls, SD, a great grandson, Anthony Smith of Cheyenne, WY. and four grandchildren, Matthew Black, Miranda Hammond, and Zachary and Jessica Hayes. He was preceded in death by a fourth daughter, Kelly Black, a grandson, Paul Smith and three sisters, Irene Ploog, Dorothy Fleshman and Margaret Belter as well as his parents.



Services are pending but will be held in Mesa, AZ upon cremation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store