Oscar J. Steerman 1948- 2020 Oscar J. Steerman, 71, passed away July 8, 2020 at his home in Cheyenne. He was born on November 17, 1948 in Weed, CA to Abraham and Ila Steerman.



He is survived by his daughters Karen (Gabriel) Hernandez and Diana M. Steerman, his brother Charles A. (Cathy) Steerman, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



He was preceeded in death by his parents.



A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.



