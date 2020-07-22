1/1
Oscar J. Steerman
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oscar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oscar J. Steerman 1948- 2020 Oscar J. Steerman, 71, passed away July 8, 2020 at his home in Cheyenne. He was born on November 17, 1948 in Weed, CA to Abraham and Ila Steerman.

He is survived by his daughters Karen (Gabriel) Hernandez and Diana M. Steerman, his brother Charles A. (Cathy) Steerman, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceeded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved