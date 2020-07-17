Patricia Ellen (Fidone) Barcus 1949- 2020 Patricia Ellen Barcus, 71, of Cheyenne died on July 14, 2020 in Cheyenne.
She was born on April 29, 1949 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Patricia was a bookkeeper and cashier at Sutherlands. She enjoyed family get togethers, reading and gardening.
She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Artery-Herrera (Julie Herrera), Jennifer Reuer, and Dawn Guille (Ken); sisters, Debra Fidone and Kathy Brooks (Jack); six grandchildren, Jade Hoffman (Heidi), Jonathan Hoffman, Blair Durham, Tyler Barnhart (Zenovia), Julia Artery, and Jack Artery; and two great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Paisley Hoffman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Doris Fidone.
Services will be Monday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view a live webcast of the services please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
.