Patricia L. Lang
Patricia L. Lang 1931- 2020 Patricia L. Lang, 89, of Cheyenne, passed away on July 3rd. She was born on March 26, 1931, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Pat received her master's degree in teaching from the University of Wyoming and taught elementary education at Fairview Elementary School in Cheyenne for thirty-one years. She retired in 2005. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and playing the piano.

She is survived by her sons John and David (Karen) of Cheyenne, and Jim (Julie) of Sherwood, Oregon; and grandchildren Robert, Molly, Sarah, Crystal, and Luke. She was preceded in death by her brother, parents, and husband, John.

Due to coronavirus-related restrictions and concerns, the family is planning a private burial in Robinson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
