Patricia Merna
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Merna 1931- 2020 Patricia Darlene (Ryan) Merna, 89, of Sun Lakes, Ariz., passed away peacefully on June 10. Pat was born May 7, 1931, in Cheyenne to Dudley and Isabel Ryan.

She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1948. She worked at Union Pacific Railroad and Wyoming National Guard until she married and moved away, living in Oregon, North Carolina, and Hawaii. She retired in 1996 from the Veterans Administration in Honolulu, married Robert (Bob) Merna, and moved to Arizona.

Pat is survived by her sister, Sharon Richmeier of Cheyenne, niece Jennifer (Jay) Reed, nephew Matthew Richmeier, and great-nephews Dylan and Alex Reed, all of Denver, CO. She is also survived by step-son David Merna (Marcia) of Gilbert, AZ, and their children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob on April 7, 2020, her son Guy Nicholas in October 2009, brother-in-law Maynard Richmeier in December 2019, and her parents.

Pat and Bob had very special friends watching over them when they needed extra assistance, and the family is so grateful to them.

Per Pat's wishes, her remains were donated to medical research. Final interment will be in the St. Mary's Cathedral Columbarium.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved