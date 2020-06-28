Patricia Merna 1931- 2020 Patricia Darlene (Ryan) Merna, 89, of Sun Lakes, Ariz., passed away peacefully on June 10. Pat was born May 7, 1931, in Cheyenne to Dudley and Isabel Ryan.



She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1948. She worked at Union Pacific Railroad and Wyoming National Guard until she married and moved away, living in Oregon, North Carolina, and Hawaii. She retired in 1996 from the Veterans Administration in Honolulu, married Robert (Bob) Merna, and moved to Arizona.



Pat is survived by her sister, Sharon Richmeier of Cheyenne, niece Jennifer (Jay) Reed, nephew Matthew Richmeier, and great-nephews Dylan and Alex Reed, all of Denver, CO. She is also survived by step-son David Merna (Marcia) of Gilbert, AZ, and their children and grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob on April 7, 2020, her son Guy Nicholas in October 2009, brother-in-law Maynard Richmeier in December 2019, and her parents.



Pat and Bob had very special friends watching over them when they needed extra assistance, and the family is so grateful to them.



Per Pat's wishes, her remains were donated to medical research. Final interment will be in the St. Mary's Cathedral Columbarium.



