Patricia R Erdman 1979- 2020 Patricia "Patti" R. Erdman, 40, of Pahrump, NV passed away 8/24/2020.



She was born 10/26/1979 and was raised in Grants, NM.



She was extremely outgoing and never met a stranger. She loved to laugh, was a larger than life personality, and enriched the lives of those who loved her. In 2006 Patti made the most selfless decision a person could ever make and blessed countless lives in doing so.



She is survived by her mother & father, Marcia & James Fitch; her brother and his wife, Justin & Sarah Erdman; her nieces, Jocelyn and Sophia; her aunt & uncle, Joe & Kelly Erdman and their family; her grandmother, Charlene Fitch; and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, and people who cared for her deeply.



She is preceded in death by her Grandma & Grandpa Erdman.



She will be laid to rest in Grants, NM with her grandparents.



