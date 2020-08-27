1/1
Patricia R. Erdman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia R Erdman 1979- 2020 Patricia "Patti" R. Erdman, 40, of Pahrump, NV passed away 8/24/2020.

She was born 10/26/1979 and was raised in Grants, NM.

She was extremely outgoing and never met a stranger. She loved to laugh, was a larger than life personality, and enriched the lives of those who loved her. In 2006 Patti made the most selfless decision a person could ever make and blessed countless lives in doing so.

She is survived by her mother & father, Marcia & James Fitch; her brother and his wife, Justin & Sarah Erdman; her nieces, Jocelyn and Sophia; her aunt & uncle, Joe & Kelly Erdman and their family; her grandmother, Charlene Fitch; and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, and people who cared for her deeply.

She is preceded in death by her Grandma & Grandpa Erdman.

She will be laid to rest in Grants, NM with her grandparents.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved