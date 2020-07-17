Dr. Paul Vernon Slater 1930- 2020 Dr. Paul Vernon Slater, 89, devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, of Cheyenne, died on July 12, 2020 in Cheyenne.He was born on December 15, 1930, in Moundsville, West Virginia.Paul had a happy childhood growing up in Moundsville swimming, diving and playing football. He attended the University of West Virginia on a football and academic scholarship where he played middle linebacker. He went on to the University of Maryland Medical School where he also completed a general surgery residency. Paul then completed a plastic surgery residency at the Cleveland Clinic and surgical fellowships in cancer of the head and neck and hand surgery at Yale University.While interning at Milwaukee General Hospital, he met the love of his life, Mary Krizek. After their marriage, they moved to Coronado, CA, where Paul was stationed in the Navy. Following naval service, Paul and Mary relocated to Wyoming, where they could raise their family and enjoy the great outdoors. Paul instilled in all his children a love for hiking, mountain climbing and skiing. In his 40s, Paul earned his private pilot's license and enjoyed many years pursuing his love of flying. Paul practiced plastic surgery in Wyoming for over 30 years.He is survived by his children, Richard C. Slater (Mary) of Cheyenne, Dr. Paul D. Slater (Cristin) of Boise, ID, Thomas M. Slater (Kimberly) of McKinney, TX, Elizabeth Slater Jasper (David) of Denver, CO, and 10 grandchildren.Dr. Slater was preceded in death by his parents, W.A. and Jessie Slater, his brother Carl Slater, wife, Mary Krizek Slater and son, Robert J. Slater.Private family graveside services will be held, and a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.