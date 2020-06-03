Pauline Navarro
Pauline Navarro 1929- 2020 Pauline Navarro, 90, of Cheyenne, died on May 31, 2020 in Cheyenne.

She was born on July 23, 1929 in Platteville, Colorado and was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral.

Mrs. Navarro is survived by her husband, Juan Navarro; children, Mary Ramirez of Mesa, Arizona, Ruth Lozano of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Richard Navarro of Cheyenne, Ray Navarro of Cheyenne, Barbara Cuevas of Cheyenn, Art Navarro of Laramie, and Anthony Navarro of Cheyenne; fifteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Garza of Platteville, Colorado, Louise Alvarez of Cheyenne, and Frank Bueno of Riverside, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Jesus Bueno; siblings, Lupe Bueno, Joe Bueno, Frank Bueno, Manuel Bueno, Margaret Karriker, Gloria Veral, and Rudy Bueno.

She enjoyed collecting her knick-knacks, cleaning, walking, and her word-search puzzles. She was always thinking of others before herself and offering you something to eat no matter who you were.

Vigil for the Deceased will be Wednesday, 6:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.

Funeral Liturgy will be Thursday, 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral with burial to follow in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.

To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
