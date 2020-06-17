Penny Plumley
Penny Plumley 1952- 2020 Penny Plumley, 67, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed June 2, 2020.

Penny was born October 5, 1952 in Fort Collins, Colorado to Bill and Babe Williams.

She was employed at BLM, Wyoming Spine/Neurosurgery, and Cheyenne Radiology. She enjoyed hunting (shot a bull moose with one kill shot to the head), camping and people.

Blessed to have shared her life is her daughter, Annette (Chris) Lovejoy; her son, Aaron Heater; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren six sisters; one brother; and many family members.

A celebration of life will be held on June 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lions Park Gazebo in Cheyenne. She will be laid to rest on June 27th at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 257 South Rodeo Road, Buena Vista, Colorado.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Annette Lovejoy, 929 Mount Shavano Avenue, Severance, CO. 80550.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
