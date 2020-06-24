Peter A. Harrison 1932- 2020 Rev. Fr. Peter A. Harrison, 87, of Cheyenne passed away June 21, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
He was born October 14, 1932 in Cheyenne to Anthony and Amalia Harrison. He married Dina Karabini on June 5, 1960 in Cheyenne. He was a veteran having service in the US Navy. He had retired from the Wyoming Department of Transportation as an Electrical Engineer, and was a Priest at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, and other Orthodox Churches in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska.
He is survived by his wife, Dina Harrison; children, Amalia Harrison and Dr. William (Susie) Harrison; grandchildren, Taylor Olson, Stacia Olson, Alec Harrison, Kaleb Harrison and Isaac Harrison; great-grandchild, Brooklyn Gabriel; siblings, Leon Xerikos and Vangie Kormas, and other very close family, Andy and Theoni Pappas and family and Leon and Helen Harrison and family.
A Trisagion will be Wednesday 6:30 p.m. and funeral service Thursday 11:00 a.m. all at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, with seating as social distance allows. Those wishing to view the livestreaming of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, may find the link at www.schradercares.com. Interment will be in Beth El Cemetery, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.
Father Peter's favorite saying was" If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me." Mark 8:34
