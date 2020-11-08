1/1
R. Lance Bower
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share R.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
R. Lance Bower 1924- 2020 R. Lance Bower entered the presence of the Lord on November 2, 2020 after having accepted Jesus as his personal Savior in his childhood. He was born on June 18, 1924 in Chanute, Kansas. Lance was preceded in death by his wife Betty, of 53 years and his brother, Bill from Kansas.

Lance grew up in Colorado Springs and served in WW II as 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force and lead bombardier over Germany. He graduated from CU Bolder with degree in Business Administration and was employed by Mountain Bell for 30 years.

He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Cheyenne and later on, a longtime member of Faith Evangelical Free Church in Cheyenne.

He is survived by one brother, Dick, residing in Oregon and two daughters in Fort Collins, Colorado, Linda Tomberlin (Jerry) and Carol Bower. He also leaves behind three grandchildren and one great grandchild.

He will be buried next to his wife at Lakeview Cemetery during a private family memorial.

Services are entrusted to Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home 2222 Russell Ave., Cheyenne Wyoming 82001.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved