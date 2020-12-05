Ralph Moises Aparicio 1924- 2020 Ralph Moises Aparicio was born on May 23, 1924 in Newell, South Dakota to parents Juan and Angela Aparicio. He married Mary Otero, his wife of 66 years, who preceded him in death on March 21, 2008.
Ralph and Mary farmed in Yakima, Washington where they raised their family. Wanting a better life for their children, they moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Ralph was first employed as a mechanic for Klipstein Motors later moving on to work as a cement agitator truck driver for Cook-McCann Concrete, where he retired after 30 years.
During his retirement years, Ralph and Mary were always on the move. They purchased property outside of Cheyenne, Wyoming to keep them active and busy. He enjoyed upgrading their home and spending time with family. Ralph hosted annual picnics during Frontier Days. He loved camping trips and dancing to his Tejano music.
Ralph could hold a conversation with anyone who was willing. He was a loving and caring soul cherishing every day he had with his children and grandchildren. He will always be remembered as a hard worker, a jokester and a wise man.
Ralph is survived by his five children, Ralph Jr. (Carmen), Esther (John) Pacheco, Della (Jesus) Villarreal, Virginia Gurule and Yvonne (Michael) Weaver.
Due to Covid Restrictions, services for Ralph will be private. However to view services live, please click the link TaborFuneralHome.com
; under Ralph's obituary you will see a button at the bottom of the page to view Ralph's funeral live on Tuesday, December 8th at 11:00 am.