Randy Lee McGraw 1975- 2020 Randy Lee McGraw 45, of Cheyenne, died on November 21, 2020 in Cheyenne. He was born May 23, 1975 in Gillette, WY. Randy worked for Frito Lay before health issues forced an early retirement. Randy's first love was his love for Jesus and then his family. Randy was his kids biggest cheer leaders and was at every game possible. Randy married his soul mate Jennifer in 1999. Randy was an avid Broncos fan and would talk to his dad after each game.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; children Gracie, Tristyn McGraw and Marcel Lipinski; parents Mary Wuest and Robert and Leona McGraw; nephew, Josiah McGraw, Anthony, David Potter and Zachary Fox; niece, Mikayla Fox; friends Gabriel Lenoard, and Thursday morning Crew ; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Randy was preceded in death by his son, Isaiah McGraw; sister Peggy Potter.
In lieu of flower please donate to the American Heart Association
or gracefor2brothers.com