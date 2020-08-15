1/1
Raymond F. Wyatt
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond F. Wyatt 1941- 2020 Raymond Foster Wyatt, 79, of Burns, WY, passed away on August 12, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by family. He was born July 25, 1941 to Raymond and Mable (Schmidt) Wyatt in Middlesboro, KY. As a young man he worked on the waterfront as a long shoreman, and then later in life as a painter. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Survivors include his four children, Raylene (Richard) Dennison, Annmarie (Kevin) Bolelack, and stepson, Robert Welsh and stepdaughter Michelle (Kevin) Helvig, 9 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Vicki, father, Raymond Wyatt, mother, Mable Schmidt, sister Rayleen Wyatt, and brother James Wyatt. A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Monday August 17th at Burns Cemetery in Burns, Wyoming. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Burns Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved