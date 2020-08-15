Raymond F. Wyatt 1941- 2020 Raymond Foster Wyatt, 79, of Burns, WY, passed away on August 12, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by family. He was born July 25, 1941 to Raymond and Mable (Schmidt) Wyatt in Middlesboro, KY. As a young man he worked on the waterfront as a long shoreman, and then later in life as a painter. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Survivors include his four children, Raylene (Richard) Dennison, Annmarie (Kevin) Bolelack, and stepson, Robert Welsh and stepdaughter Michelle (Kevin) Helvig, 9 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Vicki, father, Raymond Wyatt, mother, Mable Schmidt, sister Rayleen Wyatt, and brother James Wyatt. A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Monday August 17th at Burns Cemetery in Burns, Wyoming. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com
.