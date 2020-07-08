1/1
Rebecca "Becky" Mayhew
Rebecca "Becky" Mayhew 1961- 2020 Rebecca "Becky" Mayhew, 58, of Cheyenne passed away July 2, 2020, in Cheyenne.

She was born September 22, 1961, in Cheyenne to Robert and Wanda Mayhew. She had been employed by Moreland Wholesale/Cash-Wa Distributing.

She is survived by her children, Darren Neely of Aberdeen, SD and Hannah Neely of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Avery and Elias, their father, Joe; mother, Wanda Todd of Cheyenne; sisters, Terry Larsen of Denver, Tammy (Greg) Lara of Cheyenne, Brenda (Ken) McNalley of Rock Springs, and Robin Mayhew of Loveland, CO; and her companion, Ricky Ziemer.

She enjoyed spending time in her yard with her grandchildren and her dog Zoey, as well as spending time with her sisters and her mother. She cared deeply for those around her and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Mayhew and former husband, Dennis Neely, II.

A gathering in her memory will be July, 11th from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at Sun Valley Park.

A Gofundme page has been set up for Darren and Hannah for any unexpected costs. If you would like to help please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/beckymayhew.

Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
