Richard "Dick" Dwaine White 1935- 2020 Dick White, 84, died October 19 in Cheyenne, Wyo. He was born in Wabash, Ind. to Cecil and Marguerite White (Bieber). He married Elaine White (Spriestersbach) on June 11, 1955.



Dick was a kind and gentle man who was known for his faith and love for Jesus Christ and deep love for his family and friends. Dick spent his career as a Baker for Kroger. He enjoyed spending time outdoors. He and Elaine volunteered as campground hosts for several years at Spruce campground in the Medicine Bow National Forest. He enjoyed traveling and made friends around the world. He loved sports, especially baseball and football. Dick and Elaine enjoyed 65 years together and were an amazing example of true love, until her passing Sept 1, 2020.



Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife Elaine, their son Kevin White, daughter Teresa White, grandson Aaron Fertig White, sister Lois White, brother Nevin White, and his parents.



He is survived by his son Richard "Rick" Dwaine White Jr. (December) of Spearfish, S.D., daughter-in-law Berlinda White of Cheyenne, foster daughter Shirley Lloyd (Lee) of Rex, N.C., 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dick's honor to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 5101 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne, Wyo. 82009.



