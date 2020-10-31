1/1
Richard Dwaine "Dick" White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Dwaine White 1935- 2020 Dick White, 84, died October 19 in Cheyenne, Wyo. He was born in Wabash, Ind. to Cecil and Marguerite White (Bieber). He married Elaine White (Spriestersbach) on June 11, 1955.

Dick was a kind and gentle man who was known for his faith and love for Jesus Christ and deep love for his family and friends. Dick spent his career as a Baker for Kroger. He enjoyed spending time outdoors. He and Elaine volunteered as campground hosts for several years at Spruce campground in the Medicine Bow National Forest. He enjoyed traveling and made friends around the world. He loved sports, especially baseball and football. Dick and Elaine enjoyed 65 years together and were an amazing example of true love, until her passing Sept 1, 2020.

Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife Elaine, their son Kevin White, daughter Teresa White, grandson Aaron Fertig White, sister Lois White, brother Nevin White, and his parents.

He is survived by his son Richard "Rick" Dwaine White Jr. (December) of Spearfish, S.D., daughter-in-law Berlinda White of Cheyenne, foster daughter Shirley Lloyd (Lee) of Rex, N.C., 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dick's honor to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 5101 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne, Wyo. 82009.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved