Richard E. Potter
1961 - 2020
Richard E. Potter 1961- 2020 Richard E Potter, 59, of Cheyenne died October 9th 2020

Rich passed away in his home after many long years managing type 1 diabetes.

Born April 17th, 1961 in Cheyenne, Richard graduated from Cheyenne East High in 1978 where shortly after he began his career as a pipe fitter proudly working and serving as a dedicated member of Local 192 Plumber & Pipefitters Union for 39 years.

Richard was a loving caring Son, Husband, Father and Grandfather who will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife Patrica Potter of 30 years, son Shane Potter who was his pride and joy, grandson Owen Potter, mother Ann and stepfather Jim Callahan. Sisters Jeri Coe (Gordon) Sharon Karaica (Paul) Pat Boyle, and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Eugene F. Potter.

Cremation has taken place by Wiederspahn Radomsky

Memorial Services will be at a later date.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
