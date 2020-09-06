Richard Lowell Fetty 1926- 2020 RICHARD LOWELL FETTYSeptember 1, 2020Richard (Dick) Fetty left his work-fulfilled life at the age of 93. He was born in Warren, Ohio to Delbert and Sadie (Bartels) Fetty. As soon as he turned 17, he enlisted in the Navy to serve during WWII. After honorable discharge from military service in the Philippines, Richard attended the University of Wyoming. He graduated with a mechanical-aeronautical engineering degree. During his time as a student he married Marlene Miller. Two daughters were born in Laramie. Upon graduation, Richard was hired by the Lockheed Aeronautical Systems Company, and the family relocated to San Fernando Valley, California. Dick's three sons were born In California.Busy as husband and father to a large family, Dick also proved himself to be an excellent aeronautical engineer. He advanced at Lockheed to Flight Test Engineer, and finally to Department Engineer. He specialized in stability and control flight tests. His experience at Lockheed lead him to Germany and China to consult on FAA approval of airplanes for those countries. His 45 year career in flight testing of military and civilian aircraft provided him with remarkable stories to share, which he loved to do. Flight test engineering was a fulfilling passion his entire adult life. One price of his this consuming career was a subsequent divorce from Marlene, as well as from his second wife, Charmaine (Armstrong). To the surprise of their children, Richard and Marlene reunited 50 years after their divorce. They remained caring companions until Marlene's passing in 2014.Richard is survived by his daughters, Linda Ellenwood, Kristy (Richard) Webber, and his sons, Bill (Heidi) Fetty, Mark Fetty and Larry Fetty, as well as six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.Due to the Covid-19 virus, no service will be held for Richard.