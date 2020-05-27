Home

Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home
Richard N. "Dick" Cordes


1934 - 2020
Richard N. "Dick" Cordes Obituary
Richard N. "Dick" Cordes 1934- 2020 Richard N. "Dick" Cordes, 86, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away at home on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Dick was born March 4, 1934 in Rapid City, South Dakota to Richard M. and Vera (Hodgeman) Cordes.

Dick attended South Dakota School of Mines and served in the United States Army in Germany during the Cold War.

Dick moved to Cheyenne in 1972 with his wife, Shirley, and three children. He worked for Taylor Pontiac and Buick, owned Dick's Hobbies and Crafts, worked at Tyrrell Chevrolet, and finished his career as supply specialist with the State of Wyoming Highway Department.

Dick is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley. He is survived by his children, David (Suzanne) Cordes, Mary (Mitch) Lucas and Kari (Blayne) Cundall; grandchildren, Adam (Amanda) Long, Chris (Megan) Long, Kyra Cundall, Nicole (Joe Babcock) Long, Connor (Rachel) Cundall, Mandy Cordes, Sarah Cordes and Zach Cordes; and great-grandchildren, Ash, Shailee, and Lorelai.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A private interment will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from May 27 to May 28, 2020
