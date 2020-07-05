1/
Rick Eugene Comer
Rick Eugene Comer 1956- 2020 Rick Eugene Comer passed away at his home in Grand Junction, Iowa, after a short illness.

Rick graduated from high school in Cheyenne and made his home in Iowa, farming and operating other businesses. Interment of ashes and graveside services will be held at Violet Hill Cemetery, Perry, Iowa on July 5th at 1:30pm.

Condolences may be sent to Marjorie Comer at 307-221-2200 .

Please send remembrance in his honor to Davis Hospice Center, 6000 Sycamore Rd, Cheyenne 82009 and to Donate Life Wyoming, Donor Alliance, Inc., 330 S. Center Street, Suite 418, Casper, WY 82601.

Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
