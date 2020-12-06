Robert Christopher Rodriguez 1991- 2020 Robert Christopher Rodriguez, 29, passed away in Grand Forks, North Dakota on November 26th, 2020. He was born to Robert Anthony Rodriguez and Maria Gabaldon on April 4, 1991 in Portales, New Mexico. He was a devoted and loving father. He was a beloved son, a brother and grandson. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Robert was strong, loyal, and caring. He was attending the University of North Dakota in order to provide a solid future for his children. He was a dear friend to many. He had a wry sense of humor and was known as a man of few but profound words. He was selfless and generous.
Robert is survived by his children; Serah, Patrick, and Raymond, his mother Maria Gabaldon, his father Robert A. Rodriguez, his brother Ryan, sisters; Jasmine Rodriguez (Jacob Taylor), Natalie Rodriguez (Chris Evans), Emily Rodriguez; nephew Santos Rodriguez, grandparents; Louie and Maggie Rodriguez, and uncle Rev. Raymond Rodriguez. Vigil for the deceased will be held on Tuesday December 8th at 7pm at St. Mary's Cathedral. The casket is closed. Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday December 9th at 10am. Interment with military honors will be held at the Cheyenne National Cemetery. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com
.