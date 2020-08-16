1/
Robert Dean Brownlee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Dean Brownlee 1939- 2020 Robert Dean Brownlee passed away in Aurora Colorado on June 28, 2020. Bob was born October 1, 1939, in Vallisca, Iowa, to Dean and Alva Brownlee.

Bob is survived by his wife Candace Harkess; children, Wendy (Trevor) Milner of Corvallis, MT and Kirk Brownlee of Corvallis, MT; granddaughter Laycee Sturgis of Corvallis, MT; great-grandchildren Stephanie, Shelby and Trisha Sturgis all of Corvallis, MT; his sisters Bonnie (Mick) Wallerstedt of Roseville, CA, and Lail (Arlen) Bergland of Nampa, ID; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Alva; and sister and brother-in-law Deanna and Beryl Christensen.

Bob love spending time with family and friends; football; auto sports; and going fishing. Bob was a joy and will be deeply missed.

Cremation has taken place and a family memorial will take place at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved