Robert Donald Bengston 1925- 2020 Robert Donald Bengston, 94, of Cheyenne, died on August 5, 2020 in Cheyenne.He was born on October 22, 1925 in Des Moines, Iowa to Nora Mae (Watkins) Bengston and John Walter Bengston. At a young age the family moved to Gary, Indiana.At age six they moved to Bayard, Iowa and then to Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. Bob went to school there for nine years then the family moved to Cheyenne where he attended Cheyenne High School for one year. He finished his high schooling through correspondence with American School.Bob joined the Merchant Marines in 1943 ending his service as Junior Engineer. While home on leave he married Dorthy Irene Reed on July 14, 1945. They were married for 75 years.After getting out of the service they settled in Pine Bluffs. He farmed his grandparents farm for five years. They moved to Cheyenne in 1950 and he worked for Cheyenne Light Fuel and Power for 35 years before retiring. Bob coached Little League Baseball for 5 years and Babe Ruth baseball for 3 years. He was a Charter Member of Grace United Methodist Church. He is a life member of the Elks 660 and a member of American Legion Post 6. Bob was a member of the Airport Golf Club and was an avid golfer.Bob and Dorthy had a happy marriage and traveled coast to coast and border to border.He is survived by his wife, Dorthy; son, Robert E. Bengston (Louise) of Littleton, Colorado; daughter, Rebecca Ann Brosius (Dennis) of Cheyenne; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; and a grandson.In lieu of flowers make donations to the Cheyenne Botanical Gardens.Private family graveside services have been held.