The Rev. Dr. Robert G. "Bob" Walkley 1930- 2020 The Rev. Dr. Robert G. "Bob" Walkley, 90, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away November 1, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Bob was born August 15, 1930 in Great Bend, Kansas, a son of the late Glen G. and Rosalee M. (Pinney) Walkley.
Bob will be remembered as a family man; a devoted husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be known and remembered for the great love he demonstrated to all he served throughout his ministry.
Bob is a graduate of Redondo Union HS, Redondo Beach, California. He received his BA from Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma and his Masters and Doctorate in Theology, Divinity and Ministry from San Francisco Theological Seminary, San Anselmo, California.
Bob served honorably in the United States Air Force. He married the love of his life, Lorna M. Pattison, in Cheyenne on June 12, 1954. He started his ministry at the Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church in Lexington, NE. He was a beloved pastor of both the First Presbyterian Church of Cheyenne, Wyoming and the First Presbyterian Church of Clifton, New Jersey, where he is Pastor Emeritus. His involvement in the Presbyterian Church included serving as the Past Moderator for the Presbytery of Wyoming and the New Jersey Presbytery of the Palisades.
While stationed at F.E. Warren AFB, Bob was a member of the Barbershop Quartet known at the Rip Chords. This quartet went on to win the Air Force International Barbershop Quartet Championships in 1953. He also researched streptococcal infections and received recognition by the Armed Forces Epidemiology Board.
He was very active in the communities that he served. He was a member of Cheyenne Lodge #1, F.M. & A.M., Wyoming Consistory #1. He also served as past president of Goodwill Industries and past president of Southeast Wyoming Mental Health. He was a former member of the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee, a member of the Model Cities Board, treasurer of United Way, and secretary of the LCCC organizing committee. Upon retirement he was recognized by the Senate of the State of New Jersey for his meritorious service and contributions to the religious community as well as receiving the Key to the City of Clifton, New Jersey. He was the chairman of the City of Clifton's Professional Ethics Committee and worked with the Salvation Army of Passaic, N.J. He participated in numerous committees of the Presbytery of the Palisades and the Synod of the Northeast, the Protestant Chaplaincy Program in the regional hospitals, the Christian-Muslim Council, and was a three time delegate to the General Assembly. He was recognized as Clifton Masonic Lodge #203's Citizen of the Year as well as Brother of the Year by the Men's Brotherhood of Clifton, N.J. He was also recognized in the "Who's Who in Religion," by the Marquis Publication Board.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Patty Walkley-Kubitschek of Cheyenne; son, The Rev. Kenneth J. Walkley (Wendy) of Cheyenne; brother Virgil Walkley of Bandon, OR; sister Lillian Leeds of Corona, CA; and sister Linda Breedlove (Chuck) of Boise, ID; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife, Lorna P. Walkley, his parents and sister Rose Mary.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Cheyenne. The service will be available live-stream at www.schradercares.com
as well as through the First Presbyterian Church website, www.firstprescheyenne.org
. A reception will follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Interment will be private at the Mountain View Memorial Park. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Capital Campaign or to the First Presbyterian Church Mariner's Service Projects.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com
or by e-mail at BobLornaWalkleymemories@gmail.com.