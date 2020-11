1953- 2020 Robert "Bob" Gilbert, 66, of Wheatland died October 31. He was preceded in death by his father Frank Gilbert, mother Orpha, and brother Frank Edward Gilbert. Bob is survived by Gloria, his wife of 48 years; daughter Roxann Shook and her husband Kyle; and son Zac. At Bob's request, no service is planned. Condolences can be sent to www.gormanfh.com