Robert L. Jones
Robert L. Jones 1934- 2020 Robert L. "Bob" Jones, 86, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center.

Bob was born February 20, 1934 in Trenton, Nebraska, a son of Lewis and Pauline (Hehn) Jones.

Bob served in the United States Army and upon his honorable discharge, he worked in the construction field. He was employed for several years with Clifford Vosler Construction as a superintendent. He also worked for the maintenance department at F.E.Warren Air Force Base Golf Course as a groundskeeper for 17 years. He will be remembered as an avid collector of farm tractors and restoring 1957 Chevrolets.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Martha Jones; daughter, Diane Costa; step-daughter, Charlotte Foules; brother, Tom; sisters, Bonnie and Janice; and grandson, Michael.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Bobby Jones.

A private graveside service will be in Lakeview Cemetery.





Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
