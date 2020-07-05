Robert (Bob) LeRoy Willoughby 1943- 2020 Bob Willoughby passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 76.



Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Doris Willoughby and sister, Joan Clark.



He is survived by his wife, Sandra, his son, Stephen Willoughby, daughter-in-law, Jodi Willoughby, and grandchildren, Alexander Willoughby and Sarah Willoughby; daughter Susan Nichols and son-in-law Craig Nichols all of Cheyenne.



A memorial service will be held virtually at a later date, due to the Covid 19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, do something kind for family, friends, or strangers in his memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store