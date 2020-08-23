Robert "Bob" Orin Maul 1943- 2020 Robert "Bob" Orin Maul, 76, of Kissimmee, FL (formerly of Cheyenne, WY) passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 after a long illness.He was born August 28, 1943 in Saginaw, MI to Orin Chester and Vera Jean Maul. He is survived by his wife Katharine Maul of Kissimmee, FL; his children, Carolyn J. (David) O'Dell, Roxanna M. (Angelo) Gonzalez, and Von E. Maul all of Cheyenne, WY; his grandchildren, Krystal N. (Tim) DiGiovanni of Cheyenne, WY, Kara A. (Michael) Shelton of Key West, FL, Neva A. O'Dell of Cheyenne, WY, Kyrsten A. Maul and Von E. Maul, Jr. of Watertown, NY; great-grandchildren, Abigail DiGiovanni, Tyler DiGiovanni both of Cheyenne, WY, Charlie Shelton of Key West, FL, and Layna Hazzard of Watertown, NY; his brothers John (Joan) Maul of Midland, MI, Chuck Maul of Arcanum, OH, Tom (Susan) Maul of Lake Ann, MI, and Don (Kate) Maul of Eaton, OH; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Orin Chester and Vera Jean; his sister-in-law, Sharon, and his nephew Jason.Bob proudly served on active duty with the US Air Force from 1962 to 1966 as a missile maintainer at F.E. Warren AFB, WY. After completing his military service, Bob remained in Cheyenne to live, work, and raise his family. In 2004, he and his wife moved to Kissimmee, FL.Bob had a strong faith in God, an infectious smile and laugh, and a great sense of humor. Whether it was playing his favorite game of cribbage, sharing a chat, or lending a hand, he especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed volunteering in his community with the VFW, shooting, hunting, NASCAR, Harley's, classic cars, and old cowboy movies. Bob was a loving husband, proud dad, caring grandpa, and a good friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.Donations may be made to: VITAS Hospice Community, PO Box 64532, Cincinnati, OH 45264