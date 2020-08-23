1/1
Robert Orin "Bob" Maul
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Orin Maul 1943- 2020 Robert "Bob" Orin Maul, 76, of Kissimmee, FL (formerly of Cheyenne, WY) passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 after a long illness.

He was born August 28, 1943 in Saginaw, MI to Orin Chester and Vera Jean Maul. He is survived by his wife Katharine Maul of Kissimmee, FL; his children, Carolyn J. (David) O'Dell, Roxanna M. (Angelo) Gonzalez, and Von E. Maul all of Cheyenne, WY; his grandchildren, Krystal N. (Tim) DiGiovanni of Cheyenne, WY, Kara A. (Michael) Shelton of Key West, FL, Neva A. O'Dell of Cheyenne, WY, Kyrsten A. Maul and Von E. Maul, Jr. of Watertown, NY; great-grandchildren, Abigail DiGiovanni, Tyler DiGiovanni both of Cheyenne, WY, Charlie Shelton of Key West, FL, and Layna Hazzard of Watertown, NY; his brothers John (Joan) Maul of Midland, MI, Chuck Maul of Arcanum, OH, Tom (Susan) Maul of Lake Ann, MI, and Don (Kate) Maul of Eaton, OH; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orin Chester and Vera Jean; his sister-in-law, Sharon, and his nephew Jason.

Bob proudly served on active duty with the US Air Force from 1962 to 1966 as a missile maintainer at F.E. Warren AFB, WY. After completing his military service, Bob remained in Cheyenne to live, work, and raise his family. In 2004, he and his wife moved to Kissimmee, FL.

Bob had a strong faith in God, an infectious smile and laugh, and a great sense of humor. Whether it was playing his favorite game of cribbage, sharing a chat, or lending a hand, he especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed volunteering in his community with the VFW, shooting, hunting, NASCAR, Harley's, classic cars, and old cowboy movies. Bob was a loving husband, proud dad, caring grandpa, and a good friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Donations may be made to: VITAS Hospice Community, PO Box 64532, Cincinnati, OH 45264



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved