Robert Stephen Ove 1927- 2020 After over 60 years of serving Our Lord, Rev. Robert Stephen Ove, 93, died peacefully in his sleep at home in Aurora, Colorado on August 4, 2020 with his wife Pat and step son Jim Strickland present.Pastor Bob will be much missed by his family and numerous friends. With the gift of joy and love in his heart, strangers immediately became friends. He served a number of Lutheran churches in the United States and Canada, as well as serving many churches as interim pastor in Nebraska, Colorado and New Mexico after his retirement in 1992. For a time he also served a United Church of Christ church in Ogden, Utah. His last full-time parish was Christ Lutheran in Cheyenne, WY (1981-1992) where he met and married Patricia his wife of 33 years. After his retirement, he and Pat traveled the world together, visiting 73 countries as well as spending a year in Kathmandu, Nepal, where he served as a professor at Nepal Theological Seminary, fulfilling a life-long dream of becoming a missionary. He was the author of four books as well as numerous articles and sermon illustrations. The final edit of his last book was done the day before he died. He was known for great sermons, his booming voice, infectious laugh and addiction to dreadful puns.He was born to Helen and Vernon Ove in Racine, Wisconsin on April 6, 1927. He is survived by his wife Patricia, five children and two step-children: Mathew Ove, Marcia Ove, Karen Baxter (Glen), Christopher Ove ( Marlene), Peter Ove (Jette), Joy Lee ( Ronald) and James Strickland ( Marcia) as well as seven grandchildren and step-grandchildren. A Private service will be held at home with a memorial service later when the Covid virus recedes and the weather co-operates.Donations may be made to Denver Hospice which made our last nine months comfortable and pleasant.