Robert "Bob" Toulouse 1927- 2020 Robert "Bob" Toulouse died on November 25th, 2020, at his home in Cheyenne. He was born in Roundup, Montana on December 21, 1927 and graduated from high school there in 1945. On his 18th birthday, he enlisted in the US Army and served in the military police as a provost sergeant at Ft. Lawton, WA and graduated from the Army Signal Corps photography school in Long Island, NY. Following his honorable discharge, he attended film school at Farragut College, ID and Olympic College in Bremerton, WA. He then moved to Sheridan, WY and worked for eight years as a photographer and cinematographer at Rochford Portrait Studio and Vacationland Studios. He also earned his private pilot's license during that time and co-founded the Lake DeSmet Boat Club. On August 31, 1956, he married Kathryan Marlene Taylor, and in 1964 they moved with their three children to Cheyenne, WY, where Bob worked as the motion picture coordinator for the Wyoming Highway Department. After two years and many thousands of miles traveled, he transferred to the Game and Fish Department where he wrote, directed, and filmed more than 40 wildlife documentaries and short films, and frequently contributed as a still photographer to Wyoming Wildlife magazine. In his 23-year career with Game and Fish, Bob was awarded two commendations and his films won several national and international awards for conservation education. He was a proud member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and a lifetime member of the NRA.
Bob was a long-standing 3rd Degree Mason in Capital Lodge #54, a 33rd Degree Mason in Scottish Rite #1, and was very active in the Cheyenne Shrine Club, where he served in various leadership roles as a Frontiersman and member of the Legion of Honor. For many years, Bob and Marlene were avid members of the Shrine fishing club and enjoyed leading RV caravans to destinations throughout the western US.
Bob will be remembered as a gifted raconteur, with an encyclopedic knowledge of the geography and wildlife of Wyoming and Montana. He could entertain for hours with stories about the West, its people, and its history. Bob was most at home aboard either a sailboat or a powerboat, and was an accomplished outdoorsman, fisherman, and hunter. He loved animals, the art of Charles Russell, WWII aircraft, and parading with his Shriner buddies in their go-carts. Bob was a trusted friend who could always be depended on to lend a hand, give freely of his time and effort to support others, and share a joke along the way. His passing fills our hearts with sadness.
Bob is survived by his wife Kathryan and his daughter Anne, who live in Cheyenne, his son Brian, who lives in Torrington, and his son Alan, who lives in Denver.
Services will be Friday, 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with burial and military honors to follow at the Cheyenne National Cemetery.
The family asks that any donations please be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
.