1/1
Roberta Mae Derr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta Mae Derr 1941- 2020 Roberta Mae Derr, 79, of Laramie, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Spring Wind Assisted Living. She was born on April 5, 1941 in Cheyenne, WY to Robert Elsworth and Edna Mae (Doughtery) Humphrey. She grew up and attended school in Burns, Wyoming.

She married Larry D. Derr on February 5, 1961 in Burns.

After receiving her degree from the University of Wyoming Roberta went on to work for First Interstate Bank. She later began teaching at Laramie High School, where she retired after 31 years. Roberta's passion was in the education of the youth and the helping of others. She selflessly gave with all her heart. For being a small woman her heart was giant and her love of the lord was full. She enjoyed her students that she taught over the many years and remained in contact with many of them. Roberta was not only involved in keeping up with her children's, nieces, and nephew's activities she also participated in many school activities while teaching, which included FBLA, Cheerleading, Prom, and being a 4H Leader for many years.

Her busy school life never kept her away from enjoying being outside, leather crafts, sewing clothes for her children, or canning.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry and her parents.

She is survived by her sons, Larry Michael Derr (Sunny) of Cheyenne, and Randy Derr of Laramie; her grandchildren; her great grandchildren; her brothers, Gene Humphrey, Jim Humphrey, and Bob Humphrey; and her nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 8:00-9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Greenhill Cemetery with Pastor Dennis Moore, officiating.

Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
08:00 - 09:00 AM
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenhill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home
2133 Rainbow Ave.
Laramie, WY 82070
(307)742-2479
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 25, 2020
Mrs. Derr was such a kind and patient teacher. Many fond memories of her classes at LHS. My condolences to Randy and Larry.
Melissa Wilson
Student
July 24, 2020
he was a charming lady who cared for others greatly.
John Murphy
Friend
July 23, 2020
I have so many wonderful memories of Roberta and her family while we were neighbors north of Burns. She and Larry were a special couple. My condolences to her family.
Naomi Bishop Binning
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved