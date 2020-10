Robin M. Holsinger 1963- 2020 Robin M. Holsinger, 57, of Cheyenne passed away October 5, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center.She was born August 5, 1963 in Cheyenne to Melvin and Leilani Holsinger. She was a homemaker and mother.She is survived by her significant other, Douglas Merideth; daughter, Danielle Merideth; father, Melvin Holsinger; siblings, Robert Holsinger, Glen Holsinger and Mike Cochran.She was preceded in death by her mother, Leilani Holsinger.A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com