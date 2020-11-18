1/1
Rodney A. McKenzie
1964 - 2020
Rodney A. McKenzie 1964- 2020 Rodney A. McKenzie, 56, of Cheyenne, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 in Cheyenne.

He was born on March 31, 1964 in Cheyenne.

Rodney was a carpenter by trade, and a man who loved to have a good time. He loved to fish and you could find him at the lake sitting in his chair whenever he had the opportunity. Rod was an avid Denver Broncos and NASCAR fan, and enjoyed playing 9-ball pool and was in a league in town. If he wasn't at the lake, you could find him enjoying the company and laughs of his friends down at a local watering hole. He was known as a jokester among family and friends, he loved making people laugh. His laugh was contagious, and his presence brought genuine joy to any situation.

He is survived by his significant other, Maria and his beloved dog, Duke; his sisters, Sandy Black, LaDonna Higginbothom, and Linda Banks (Wayne); and his brother, Larry Wittrup (Linda).

Rodney was preceded in death by his mother, Jenell McKenzie, and his brother, LeRoy Wittrup.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, November 19th, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm, at

The Office Bar & Grill.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 09:00 PM
The Office Bar & Grill
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
