Rodney D. Clark 1942- 2020 Rodney D. Clark, 77, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home.
Rodney was born November 9, 1942 in Cheyenne, a son of the late Willard J. and Donna M. (Miller) Clark.
At an earlier age, Rodney drove truck for Ward Transport and then worked for Capital Lumber. He retired as a truck driver for NW Transport. He enjoyed woodworking, having coffee with his friends, and spending time with his dogs and family.
Rodney is survived by wife, Barbara Clark; daughters, Cheryl (Donald) Winters and Karen (Jorge Rivas) Clark; sister, Connie Perry; and nephews, David and Brian Hondel.
A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.
Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com
.