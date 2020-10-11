1/1
Rodney D. Clark
1942 - 2020
Rodney D. Clark 1942- 2020 Rodney D. Clark, 77, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home.

Rodney was born November 9, 1942 in Cheyenne, a son of the late Willard J. and Donna M. (Miller) Clark.

At an earlier age, Rodney drove truck for Ward Transport and then worked for Capital Lumber. He retired as a truck driver for NW Transport. He enjoyed woodworking, having coffee with his friends, and spending time with his dogs and family.

Rodney is survived by wife, Barbara Clark; daughters, Cheryl (Donald) Winters and Karen (Jorge Rivas) Clark; sister, Connie Perry; and nephews, David and Brian Hondel.

A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.

Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Schrader Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
