Roger G. Tharp
1946 - 2020
Roger G. Tharp 1946- 2020 Roger Tharp, 74 of Cheyenne WY passed away at his residence on Friday, Aug 07, 2020. He was born in Cheyenne, WY on April 10, 1946, where he lived his entire life except the time he spent in the Navy from 1964-1966, during which he received a commendation Aug 1965 for outstanding performance of duty. I quote from his DD776 USS James C. Owens "Your dedication to duty and country has reflected the highest credit on you, this command, and the Naval Service."

Roger worked for what is now Dyna Nobel (also known as Wycon and Coastal Chem). He started in 1966 and worked until he retired in 2011, where he touched many a person with his compassion and patience and was affectionately known to some as "Pops".

Roger was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to spend time in the mountains hunting and fishing with his boys and close friends. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Sandy Tharp. Children Mike and Maggie Tharp, Matt and Barb Tharp. He Leaves behind three grandchildren Alex, NaTeal, and Benjamin Tharp, five siblings Albert Tharp, Delphia Johnson, Mary Linville, Alice Gibson, and Carlene Schaefer. He was predeceased by his parents Albert and Alice Tharp.





Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
