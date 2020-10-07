1/1
Ronald E. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald E. Miller 1942- 2020 Ronald E. Miller, 77, of Cheyenne passed away October 2, 2020 in Cheyenne.

He was born December 8, 1942 in Amsterdam, NY to Earl and Jean Miller. He married Aiko Katsuki on August 31, 1974 in Yokohama, Japan. He was a Vietnam Veteran, having served in the US Air Force. He was a manager at Town and County Liquor Store.

He is survived by his wife, Aiko Miller of Cheyenne; son, Scott (Jackie) Miller of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Andrew Miller, Evan (Moriah) Miller, Kevin (Natasha) Weeder and Kaci Weeder; great-grandchild, KayaRae: sister, Elaine Trifilo of Scotia, NY; and brother, Doug Miller of Amsterdam, NY.

Private family services will be held.

Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved