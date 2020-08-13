Ronald J. Quintal 1938- 2020 Ronald J. Quintal, 82, of Cheyenne, died on August 10, 2020 in Cheyenne.
He was born on January 23, 1938 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Ron graduated from Leads High School in 1955. Worked for Anheuser-Busch for 14 years. Then Ron and Yvonne owned and operated the Log Inn Supper Club in Green River, WY. After retiring Ron and Yvonne moved to Arizona, then moved to Cheyenne in 2001 where he passed away with family by his side.
Ron loved sports and was an awesome skier, an avid golfer, loved to read, play cards and enjoyed watching sports, especially his children and grandchildren.
He was a member of the Hole in the Wall Gang in Green River, the Cowboy Joe Club, the Rolling Green Country Club in Green River and the Airport Golf Club in Cheyenne.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Quintal; daughter, Wanda Ann Olsen (Middleton, ID); daughter, Ronae Neisen (Russellville, AR); son, Michael Quintal (Kim) (Cheyenne, WY) ; six grandchildren, James Olsen (Thornton, CO), Deena Sorensen (Middleton, ID), Dustin Olsen (Sunrise, FL), Kyle Quintal (New Braunfels, TX), Cody Quintal (Cheyenne, WY), Kayla Quintal (Cheyenne, WY); and 8 great grandchildren.
Ron was preceded in death by parents Gerard (Ben) and Lucile Quintal; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Dick Lamoureux; two sons, Greg and Robin Zimmerman; and son-in-law, David Olsen.
Services will be Friday, 11:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to immediately follow at The Gathering Place.
To view a live webcast of the services please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
.
Friends who wish may contribute to Airport Golf Course Scholarship fund.