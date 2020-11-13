Ronald J. White 1959- 2020 Ronald J. White, 60, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away October 19, 2020 at his home.
Ronald was born November 17, 1959 in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, a son of Adolph and Betty (Durphy) White.
Ronald served honorably for the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years of service. He was an avid bowler and his best game was 299. He was a sports enthusiast and loved watching the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He also enjoyed golfing, especially with his daughter. He will be remembered for his larger than life stature and his ability to visit with anyone.
Ronald is survived by his daughter, Tiffany (Dustin) Goettsch; sister, Valerie (Thomas) LeBert; brother, Rick (Linda Courtney, girlfriend) White; granddaughter, Ellowyn Goettsch; nephews, Ricke and Bryan White; and nieces Haley LeBert and Cherie (Harry Brown, fiancé) LeBert.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Toni LeBert.
A private family service will be held in the Cheyenne National Cemetery at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com
.