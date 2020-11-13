1/1
Ronald J. White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald J. White 1959- 2020 Ronald J. White, 60, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away October 19, 2020 at his home.

Ronald was born November 17, 1959 in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, a son of Adolph and Betty (Durphy) White.

Ronald served honorably for the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years of service. He was an avid bowler and his best game was 299. He was a sports enthusiast and loved watching the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He also enjoyed golfing, especially with his daughter. He will be remembered for his larger than life stature and his ability to visit with anyone.

Ronald is survived by his daughter, Tiffany (Dustin) Goettsch; sister, Valerie (Thomas) LeBert; brother, Rick (Linda Courtney, girlfriend) White; granddaughter, Ellowyn Goettsch; nephews, Ricke and Bryan White; and nieces Haley LeBert and Cherie (Harry Brown, fiancé) LeBert.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Toni LeBert.

A private family service will be held in the Cheyenne National Cemetery at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved