Sam Oscar Rayor 1920- 2020 Sam Oscar Rayor, one-hundred years old, died on July 12th, 2020. He was born in Denver, Colorado, to Bernard Leon Rayor and Bessie Field Rayor on January 30th, 1920. The Rayors moved to Cheyenne when he was about three months old.He graduated Cheyenne High School in 1938 and the University of Wyoming in 1942. Sam worked in Alabama at a defense factory for almost one year and was surprised that the people called him a damn-yankee even though Wyoming did not exist during the Civil War.He joined the Navy in 1943 and served during the rest of WW II on a mine-sweeper in the Pacific. In his section, there were eight sweepers in two groups in the island invasions with only two of those eight left at the end of the war. He was a second lieutenant during the war with an onboard appointment.After World War II, Sam Oscar Rayor was a builder in Cheyenne with many homes and Park Addition School to his credit. He build the Sav Mor stores on Logan Avenue before moving to California in 1961.He is survived by two sisters and a brother; Sarah Marie Rayor in California, Dorothy Feldman in Cheyenne, and Harold Arthur Rayor in Denver. He is survived by four children, two sons and two daughters. Gary Rayor in Oregon and David Rayor in Wyoming; Beverly Bookin in Massachusetts and Debra Rayor Asplund of Florida.