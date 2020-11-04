Sharon Elizabeth Widener 1939- 2020 Sharon Elizabeth Widener died October 29, 2020 from COVID-19 in Cheyenne. She was born December 27, 1939 in Sterling, Colo. to Tom and Lena (Christensen) Widener. She graduated in 1962 from the University of Northern Colorado as a Boettcher Scholar, and taught high school history and social studies for 17 years. She earned a law degree from the University of Denver in 1982 while raising her children, and was an attorney for the cities of Greeley and Westminster, Colo. until her retirement. She loved gardening, baseball, reading, the mountains, and her family and friends. She will be remembered for her intelligence, fierce loyalty, and quiet strength. Survived by her son Chris Cassic; daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Tim Thorson; granddaughter Madeleine Cassic; siblings Thomas and Mary Jo Widener, Norris and Sally Widener, Janeen Hale, and Kevin Widener; brother-in-law Jerry Kelly; a large extended family; and her bridge friends of 60 years. Pre-deceased by her husband Phil Ehr. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Laramie County Library Foundation, 2200 Pioneer Ave., Cheyenne, 82001.