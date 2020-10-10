Sharon Kay Jones 1942- 2020 Sharon K. Jones of Cheyenne, formerly of Torrington WY, died Oct. 5th at CRMC due to complications from Myelofibrosis. She passed with grace and dignity with her family by her side. Sharon was born Dec. 6, 1942 in Torrington. She graduated from Torrington HS in 1960 and married Barry B. Jones on May 28, 1961. They have two sons, Jeffrey (Tanya) of Cheyenne and Justin of Johnstown, CO. Sharon had three grandsons all from Cheyenne; Hayden, Hunter & Ryder. She had several jobs but is known for her 32 years at Eastern Wyo. College. She loved to golf, cook, garden, play bridge and be apart of her grandsons sports & activities. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Barry Jones of Cheyenne (Formerly of Torrington) and her sons and grandsons. She was preceded in death by her parents; Marvin & Clara Miller, In laws; Vernon & Doris Jones; brothers in law, Bill Ferguson and Tommy "TV" Jones and niece Codi Lee Jones.



Services will be in Torrington at the First Congregational Church on Tuesday Oct. 13th. Viewing starting at 9am and services will be at 10am.



